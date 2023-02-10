Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$75.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,737. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

