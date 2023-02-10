Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Suncorp Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.23.

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.20.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

