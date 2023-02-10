Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Superior Industries International from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
NYSE SUP opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.06.
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
