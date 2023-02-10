Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Superior Industries International from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

NYSE SUP opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Superior Industries International by 55.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 49.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 163,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 54,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

