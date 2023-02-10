SVB Leerink Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $834.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $770.00 to $834.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $9.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $11.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $43.53 EPS.

REGN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $851.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $800.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $744.77 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $735.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $702.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,527 shares of company stock worth $29,508,696 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after buying an additional 813,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,665,000 after buying an additional 303,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $136,678,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $116,414,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

