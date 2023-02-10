SVB Leerink Comments on MannKind Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MannKind in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. MannKind’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

MNKD opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. MannKind has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 619,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 276,588 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 901,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 674,505 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

