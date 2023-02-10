SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 150.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,269 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $66.57 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.30.

