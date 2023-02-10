SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Roku as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Roku by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,519 shares of company stock valued at $599,411. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Cannonball Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $177.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

