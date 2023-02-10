SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 42 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,924 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,862 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $715.97 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $810.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $728.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $683.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

