SVB Wealth LLC Sells 2,280 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,193,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.03.

Shares of CRM opened at $173.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.66 billion, a PE ratio of 620.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.45.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,453,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,453,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,535. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

