SVB Wealth LLC Sells 5,724 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $12,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.13, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

