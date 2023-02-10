Syscoin (SYS) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $136.06 million and $27.60 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,692.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.06 or 0.00576485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00187462 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00049026 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 753,571,731 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

