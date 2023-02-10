Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.55 and last traded at $38.55. 1,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.78) to GBX 850 ($10.22) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 935 ($11.24) to GBX 940 ($11.30) in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Stock Down 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.88.

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

About Tate & Lyle

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a $0.2172 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides conclusion for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier food and drink.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.