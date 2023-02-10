TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires 30,201 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,201 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $24,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IWM traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,540,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,733,051. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

