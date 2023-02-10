TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.05. 1,122,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,385. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.68.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

