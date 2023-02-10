TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,269,000 after purchasing an additional 286,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,777,000 after acquiring an additional 86,345 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,033,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $837,185,000 after acquiring an additional 254,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $676,992,000 after acquiring an additional 408,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $314.93. 820,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $357.42. The stock has a market cap of $322.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.66 and a 200 day moving average of $305.41.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.54.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

