TD Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,617,000 after purchasing an additional 973,718 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,177,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44,804 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,063,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,237,000 after purchasing an additional 29,909 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 474,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.