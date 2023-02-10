TD Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 425 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in General Mills by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in General Mills by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,025 shares of company stock worth $5,044,927. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

