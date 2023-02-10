TD Capital Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GINN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,653,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,875,000 after buying an additional 1,457,903 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,860,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,470,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 37,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:GINN opened at $46.35 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93.
