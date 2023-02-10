TD Capital Management LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $109.15 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

In other news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

