TD Capital Management LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

General Electric Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE GE opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2,693.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.68 and a 200 day moving average of $76.91. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

