TD Capital Management LLC Takes $77,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $213.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE UPS opened at $184.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $224.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 46.06%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

