Telcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.16 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $138.91 million and $2.16 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Telcoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.51 or 0.00434194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,260.38 or 0.28761768 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.72 or 0.00453544 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin launched on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin.

Telcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

