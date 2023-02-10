Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tenable in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tenable’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Tenable Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $44.82 on Friday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tenable by 73.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Tenable by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $183,551.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,886 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,168.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $183,551.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,168.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,440.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,452 shares of company stock worth $1,686,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.