Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Tops $0.0002

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $989.64 million and $93.96 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00011994 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005016 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008374 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001065 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005427 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002025 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000050 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,870,278,789,001 coins and its circulating supply is 5,925,583,410,008 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
