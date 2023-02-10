TerraClassicUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $244.45 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $244.45 million and $39.50 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00083202 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00063615 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010419 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001178 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00023679 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001518 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001970 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003918 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,473,392 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,862,709 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
