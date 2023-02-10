Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $223.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $186.00 to $223.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.91.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $207.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

