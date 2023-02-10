The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,688,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,947 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Charles Schwab worth $121,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485,436. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.11.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 705,348 shares of company stock valued at $56,215,273 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

