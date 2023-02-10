The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

THG stock opened at $141.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $123.36 and a one year high of $155.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after buying an additional 576,556 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 263.4% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 358,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 260,147 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 452,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,969,000 after purchasing an additional 137,744 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 945,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,819,000 after purchasing an additional 126,287 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,869,000 after buying an additional 91,418 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Further Reading

