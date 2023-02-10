The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Trimmed by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.7% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $6,072,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.1% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.41. 1,780,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,045,721. The company has a market cap of $324.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.77. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.