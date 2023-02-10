The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Short Interest Update

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised The SPAR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS:SGPPF remained flat at C$8.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.79. The SPAR Group has a 52-week low of C$7.30 and a 52-week high of C$10.75.

Spar Group Ltd. engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to SPAR, SUPERSPAR, TOPS, SaveMor, Build it, and Pharmacy. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, Ireland, Switzerland, and Poland. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Pinetown, South Africa.

