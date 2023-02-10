The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.89.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.91. 5,021,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,076,078. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $197.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

