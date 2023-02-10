The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Holdings Boosted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,295,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,000 shares during the quarter. Western Union accounts for 1.5% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.89% of Western Union worth $98,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Western Union by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 285,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 98,426 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Western Union by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 233,622 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Western Union by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Western Union by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,061,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 157,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $13.98. 2,399,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,921,854. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

