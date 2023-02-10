thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Trading Down 0.1%

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €7.15 ($7.69) and last traded at €7.17 ($7.71). 2,770,505 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.18 ($7.72).

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of €6.42 and a 200-day moving average of €5.78.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

