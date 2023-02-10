Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Short Interest Up 319.6% in January

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 319.6% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Toho Gas Price Performance

OTCMKTS THOGF remained flat at C$18.75 during trading on Friday. Toho Gas has a 52-week low of C$18.75 and a 52-week high of C$18.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.12.

Get Toho Gas alerts:

About Toho Gas

(Get Rating)

See Also

TOHO GAS CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas Sales, Gas Appliance Sales & Related Construction, Liquefied Petroleum Gas & Other Energy Sales, and Other. The Gas Sales segment handles the production, supply, and sale of gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Toho Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.