Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CEO Sells $4,639,691.07 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $233.00. 949,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,946. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.38 and a 200-day moving average of $207.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Tractor Supply Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.