Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CEO Sells $4,639,691.07 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $233.00. 949,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,946. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.38 and a 200-day moving average of $207.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

