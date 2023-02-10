Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) SVP Sells $651,631.47 in Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $651,631.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,406,383.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:TT opened at $181.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.19. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $188.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.
Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.
TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.
Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.
