Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Price Target Raised to C$1.05

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Pi Financial from C$0.95 to C$1.05 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE:TML opened at C$0.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$44.21 million and a P/E ratio of -8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. Treasury Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.33.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Treasury Metals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project, which covers approximately 7,601 hectares located east of Dryden in northwestern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

