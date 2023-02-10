Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the January 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TTTPF traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 970. Tremor International has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

