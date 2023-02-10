TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $24.80. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07.

Institutional Trading of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

