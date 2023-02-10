TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$590.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.45 million. TTM Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.16-0.22 EPS.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $14.00. 158,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,752. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $617.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.33 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 14,124.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

