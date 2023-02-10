Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $91.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $60.64 on Monday. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average is $69.29.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,247,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Further Reading

