UBS Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €150.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €150.00 ($161.29) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADS. Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($143.01) target price on adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($147.31) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($112.90) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($110.75) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($193.55) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of FRA ADS traded up €2.26 ($2.43) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €156.26 ($168.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,865 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €135.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €136.45. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($216.14).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

