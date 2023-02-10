Udine Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,420 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,650. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $362.70 and a 200-day moving average of $361.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

