Udine Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $578,000 Investment in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGCP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,868,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,001,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $780,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.56. 61,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,078. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

