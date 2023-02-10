Udine Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 46,620 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 2.8% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $127.57. 130,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,308. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.