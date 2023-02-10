Udine Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.94. 538,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $45.52.

