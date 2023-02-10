Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Under Armour stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Under Armour by 37.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Under Armour by 34.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

