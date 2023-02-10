Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,900 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($46.88) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($36.66) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($57.70) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.09) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,190 ($62.39) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($46.88) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,103.33 ($49.32).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,110.25 ($49.41) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.08). The stock has a market cap of £104.07 billion and a PE ratio of 2,107.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,153.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,041.63.

Unilever Increases Dividend

About Unilever

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38.12 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.