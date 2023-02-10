United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,823 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for approximately 3.4% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned about 0.09% of CME Group worth $57,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 208.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after acquiring an additional 577,700 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,735,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000,000 after buying an additional 349,520 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,211,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after buying an additional 251,496 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

CME Group Trading Up 0.3 %

CME stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.68. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.13%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

