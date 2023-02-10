Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) was down 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.21 and last traded at $37.01. Approximately 43,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 52,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $933.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.21.
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.
