Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) was down 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.21 and last traded at $37.01. Approximately 43,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 52,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Universal Logistics Trading Down 14.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $933.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

